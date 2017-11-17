28-year-old brain-dead patient gives new lease of life to three

Noida: A 28-year-old Assistant Professor of architecture at a renowned institute in Gurugram gave a new lease of life to three people on Friday after his family agreed to donate his five organs -- liver, corneas and both kidneys.

The patient, after a road accident on November 13, was declared brain dead late on Thursday at Jaypee Hospital in Noida.

"We are thankful to the donor and his family who have taken this courageous step and have given a new lease of life to three people. Organs of a deceased patient can save lives of at least six to eight people," Manoj Luthra, CEO, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, said in a statement.

As per the instructions of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, a liver and a kidney have been transplanted to two patients at the hospital. The liver has been transplanted to a 57-year-old patient who is a resident of Ghaziabad. The patient was suffering from liver cirrhosis for last one year and was in an urgent need of transplant. The kidney was transplanted to a 58-year-old Noida resident who had been suffering from acute kidney problems from last one and half years. The other kidney was transported to another hospital in Noida.