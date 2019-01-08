2936 cases of ceasefire violations by Pak in J-K in 2018, highest in 15 years

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018 -- the highest in the past 15 years with an average of eight cases daily -- in which 61 people were killed and over 250 injured, officials said Monday.

Shelling and firing by Pakistani troops was "very heavy" in 2018, virtually making the 2003 India-Pakistan border truce "redundant", they said.

"Pakistani troops repeatedly targeted forwards posts and villages along the Line of Control and the International Border to create a fear psychosis among the people," a senior police officer said.

"Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire 2,936 times in 2018, in which 61 people were killed and 250 injured," a senior Army official told PTI. The violations continued despite Pakistani troops vowing to maintain peace on the border during more than 20 brigade commander-level and flag meetings with the Indian forces. "Pakistan vows to maintain peace and strengthen border relations, but they do not keep their promises," the Army official said.