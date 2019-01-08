  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 2936 cases of ceasefire violations by Pak in J-K in 2018, highest in 15 years

2936 cases of ceasefire violations by Pak in J-K in 2018, highest in 15 years

Last Updated: Tue, Jan 08, 2019 09:16 hrs
Army

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018 -- the highest in the past 15 years with an average of eight cases daily -- in which 61 people were killed and over 250 injured, officials said Monday.

Shelling and firing by Pakistani troops was "very heavy" in 2018, virtually making the 2003 India-Pakistan border truce "redundant", they said.

"Pakistani troops repeatedly targeted forwards posts and villages along the Line of Control and the International Border to create a fear psychosis among the people," a senior police officer said.

"Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire 2,936 times in 2018, in which 61 people were killed and 250 injured," a senior Army official told PTI. The violations continued despite Pakistani troops vowing to maintain peace on the border during more than 20 brigade commander-level and flag meetings with the Indian forces. "Pakistan vows to maintain peace and strengthen border relations, but they do not keep their promises," the Army official said.

More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features