2G scam: Delhi HC issues notice to Essar Group promoters

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice seeking response of all Essar Group promoters and others on CBI's plea challenging their acquittal in matter related to 2G spectrum scam case.

Last month, on the basis of the appeal filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi High Court had issued notices to all the accused including former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case.

The High Court had also ordered to maintain status quo in relation to attached properties by the ED.

Rajeev Awasthi, who is representing the ED in the court, had earlier told media, "Court while issuing notice on interim application granted status quo order with regard to attached property, this means the property remains with ED." On March 20, an appeal was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the acquittal of former telecom minister A. Raja and others in the 2G spectrum case. The probe agency had filed the appeal in the high court after a special CBI court in a shocking judgment in December last year acquitted all the 19 accused, including A. Raja, in the Rs 30,984 crore scam. On March 19, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the trial court's acquittal of the accused persons. Earlier, A Raja had said that the move was anticipated as it was a statutory right to appeal. "Deprived party can go for an appeal, that is a statutory right. Suppose, if I am convicted am I not entitled to appeal? That is quite natural, nothing special. This was 100% anticipated," A Raja had told ANI. In a surprising judgment, a special CBI court last year acquitted all key accused, including A Raja, in the 2G spectrum allocation case, citing lack of "prosecutable evidence". Special CBI judge O.P. Saini had cleared the 19 accused of all charges, rejecting the case presented by the agency, citing lack of "prosecutable evidence". Earlier on March 12, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI and ED to complete probes and close all cases related to the 2G scam within six months. (ANI)