2G scam: I have faith in judiciary, says A Raja

[India], December 05 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja, who is one of the accused in the 2G spectrum scam, said on Tuesday that he had faced a trial and has faith in the judicial system of the country.

The statement comes after a special court announced on Tuesday that the verdict on the money laundering case will be delivered on December 21.

"I am not a judge. I am a law abiding citizen," the former telecom minister said outside Patiala Court in New Delhi.

When asked what he expects from the judgment, Raja told the media, "Where is the question of expectation? I faced a trial and have faith in judiciary system of this country. I have faith in the trial court which has all the documents."

Besides Raja, the case pertaining to allotment of 2G spectrum licences, also named DMK leader Kanimozhi and several others as accused. (ANI)