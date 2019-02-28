2nd body recovered from Meghalaya mine 

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): One more unidentified body has been recovered from the ill-fated mine here where 13 miners were trapped since December 13 last year.

The first body was found on January 26.

Multiple agencies are involved in the operation which is underway to rescue the miners trapped in the mine located at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills.

On January 28, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners.

This came two days after Navy divers recovered a second body from the flooded rat-hole coal mine. The miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation has been underway to rescue the miners. (ANI)