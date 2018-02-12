3 arrested for murdering a friend in Pune

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Pune Police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the murder of one of their friends.

The incident took place at Ganesh Nagar area of Dhayari in the wee hours of Monday.

The victim, Abhishek Balasaheb Pokale (25), a resident of Nannaj residency, was thrashed by his friends on some old controversy, which led to his death.

The victim and the three accused- Sudhur Ghuge, Vishal Wagh, Vikas Pokle were consuming alcohol last night, when they had an argument on some old topic, which later turned violent, said the police.

As soon as the information was received, the police rushed to the spot. It is clear from that the old quarrel is the cause of the murder. A case under Section 302 and 34 of IPC has been registered and three people are arrested. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)