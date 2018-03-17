3 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Pune for terror links

[India]Mar 17(ANI): The Maharashtra Anti Terror Squad(ATS) has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in Pune for having links with terror organisations.

All the accused have been sent to police custody till March 29.

The police said that the Maharashtra ATS's Pune unit got information about several illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, living in Wanvadi and Akurdi area in and around Pune.

These illegal migrants were suspected of having links to Ansarullah Bangla Team(ABT), a banned terror outfit of Bangladesh, which was supposedly a front organisation for al-Qaeda.

They were also suspected of providing shelter to other ABT members who came to Pune. While carrying out search operations in the area one person was apprehended in Wanvadi area, who under interrogation told the police about more Bangladeshi migrants. This led to the arrest of two more suspects from Akurdi area. Initial inquiries revealed that these Bangladeshi migrants were living in India without any valid papers They were also found to be in possession of forged documents like Aadhar Card, Pan Card etc.(ANI)