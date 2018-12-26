3 children from Telangana charred to death in US

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): Three children of a family from the city were allegedly charred to death after a fire broke out in their house in Collierville, US. The incident took place on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sathvika, Joy and Suhas, all natives of Gurrapu Thanda village of the district, who were presently residing and pursuing studies in Collierville, US, with the help of a pastor. They were staying with the pastor.

Their parents Srinivas Naik and Sujatha Naik run a Christian missionary school by in the name of Aletheia Banjara School in Nalgonda district.

According to the parents of the deceased, on December 24, a fire broke out in the pastor's residence where six people were residing including three children of Naik. Two escaped from the house, but four were charred to death including three children of Naik. Officials from Collierville said that the fire broke out due to short circuit. The grieving father of the deceased said: "Before the fire broke out, my children spoke to me and my family members. They said that they had just visited a church and participated in the Christmas celebrations. Later a fire broke out in the residence. My three children and the owner of the house died in the accident, while two others managed to escape." (ANI)