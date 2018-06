[India], June 3 (ANI): Three civilians have been injured in a cross-border firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Last night, a Border Security Force's Constable Vijay Kumar Pandey and Assistant sub-inspector Satya Narayan Yadav, lost their lives in firing along the International Boundary (IB) by Pakistan in the same sector.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)