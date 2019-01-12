3 criminals killed in police encounter in Bihar

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Three criminals were killed by the Bihar Police in an encounter here on Saturday evening. Those killed have been identified as Sumanta Kumar Singh, Dharma Yadav, and Balram Sahani, police said. The encounter took place at Mehda village in the district.

"The police had specific information regarding dreaded criminal Sumanta's presence along with some other criminals," said Awakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Begusarai.

"A team was constituted to nab them, but when the police party reached the spot, the criminals fled and hid in a garden. Subsequently, they started firing on the police from. The police retaliated in which they were killed," he said.

Police have recovered one carbine, one nine mm pistol, one country-made pistol, and some cartridges from the spot. Police said Sumanta was accused in more than half a dozen cases related to murder, firing on police, loot and so on. Dharma Yadav had seven cases against him including that of murder. (ANI)