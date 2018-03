[India], Mar 14 (ANI): Three constables of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday suffered injuries in accidental firing in Dantewada.

The 111 battalion constables were cleaning the arms when an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) went off in the Aranpur camp.

Condition of one of the injured jawans is said to be critical. He has been referred to Raipur. (ANI)