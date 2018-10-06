3-day disaster management workshop held in Srinagar

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) organised a training-cum-workshop programme for government officials and citizens on how to effectively use equipment and machinery during a disaster.

The three-day workshop, which was organised in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), The Institution of Engineers (India), Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commenced on October 4 and will end this evening.

Speaking to media, Major General (Retired) V K Datta said that by conducting such a workshop, all stakeholders can be benefitted as preparedness at the time of disasters will be enhanced.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the region which is prone to disasters. We have organised this workshop at the national level in which officers from various departments such as revenue, policeman and many more have taken part. In the next session, we will train officers on what sort of communication is required during an emergency and what are the systems that they need to procure during the natural disasters," he said.

Kounsar Lateef, a participant, told ANI, "Through this workshop, they have gained knowledge not only about the types of disasters but also on how to effectively manage them and the effects thereafter. This system will aid the state governments, local bodies, stakeholders and also the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir."

Elaborating about his experience at the workshop, Gowhar Jeelani, another participant said, "Today, they have organised several mock drills for us so that we can learn what exactly we have to do during the disaster. We were also made aware of the current types of equipment that the rescue team has in Jammu and Kashmir."

Aamir Ali, Director of the Disaster Management Jammu and Kashmir, who is the coordinator of the workshop, told media that more than 250 officials belonging to different departments and professions have taken part in the workshop.

"Participants from various departments appreciated this step taken by the government as it will help them to understand and prepare themselves for any natural disaster," he added. (ANI)