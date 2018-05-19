3 dead after thunderstorm hits UP's Firozabad

[India] May 19(ANI): Three people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad city on Sunday after a medium-intensity thunderstorm hit the city.

"3 dead in Firozabad after a medium intensity thunderstorm hit the area," informed Sanjay Kumar, Relief Commissioner.

11 more people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh on May 9 due to the high-intensity dust storms, taking the death toll to 81. The deaths were recorded in Agra, Etawah, Mathura, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, 11 people were injured. Also in Rajasthan 209 were injured in the massive storm. Moreover, two people died in New Delhi on May 8 after a strong dust storm caused ambulances to catch fire. Previously on May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms. (ANI)