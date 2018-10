[India], Oct 5 (ANI): At least three people were killed and nine injured after a flex banner near Shivaji Nagar railway station in Pune collapsed on Friday.

The banner fell on moving vehicles damaging about seven to eight vehicles.

Soon after the accident, fire brigade and railway police rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. The injured people have been rushed to the hospital.

An enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)