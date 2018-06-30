3 died in J-K, flood alert issued

[India], June 30 (ANI): In the wake of incessant rain across Kashmir Valley, the authorities have issued a flood alert in low lying areas of the state.

While addressing the media, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor BB Vyas said that at least three deaths have been reported so far in Jammu region.

"Three deaths have been reported till now from Jammu region. Kashmir can expect the same weather till this evening and some relief after that. In Srinagar, we have established 44 shelter sheds. Waterlogging is one of the toughest challenges," Vyas said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid said that at least 17 State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operations at the time of need. "Flood has been declared. We have requested people in low-lying areas to be extremely alert and vigilant but a call for evacuation has not been made yet. There is no need to panic. We have identified a dozen relief camps. 17 SDRF teams have been deployed," Rashid said. Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra had called for an emergency meeting to discuss the flood-like situation in the state. (ANI)