3 foreign nationals arrested for drug possession

[India], Sept 22 (ANI): Two Afghanis and a Nigerian national were arrested here on the intervening night of September 17 and 18 for possessing 5 kilograms of drugs among the three.

Afghan nationals identified as Asmantulla and Khalilulla were in the possession of 1 kg of heroin and 2 kg of drugs respectively. Victor Assoundu, the Nigerian national, was in possession of 2 kg of drugs when arrested. 4,200 US dollars have also been recovered from Asmantulla.

The trio allegedly deals in drugs and have been regularly visiting India since the last three to four years.

They have collectively sold over 100 kg of heroin in India so far and reportedly brought 15 kg of narcotics to the country this time. (ANI)