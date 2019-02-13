  1. Sify.com
  3 French Rafale aircraft arrive in India for Aero India Show

3 French Rafale aircraft arrive in India for Aero India Show

Last Updated: Wed, Feb 13, 2019 21:48 hrs

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Three Rafale fighter aircraft of the French Air Force landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday to participate in the ‘Aero India Show’ which is scheduled to be held there.

Top Indian Air Force officers including IAF Deputy Chief Air Marshal Vivek Chaudhary will fly the French aircraft during the show.

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. It is organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)



