3 govt officials arrested for extortions, illegal tax collections

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): The Guwahati branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Sunday, arrested three government officials from Nagaland's Dimapur district, in connection with alleged extortions and illegal tax collections on behalf of the banned terrorist organization National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

The alleged extortions were carried out under the directions of self-styled Brigadier Isac Sumi and other senior leaders of NSCN in Dimapur and Kohima, in Nagaland.

The arrested officials, namely G. Ikuto Zhimomi, Ketouzo Peseyie and Sangtemchuba, in their official capacities, provided substantial amounts to the NSCN by way of contributing government funds to the banned outfit. The facts were revealed during the scrutiny of the official documents including demand letters and payment receipts which were seized during the search operation carried out by NIA in 13 Government offices in January this year. The accused officials will be produced before a Special NIA Court in Dimapur tomorrow. (ANI)