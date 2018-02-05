3 held for kidnapping minor girl in Kulgam

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Kulgam Police on Monday arrested three people in connection to the kidnapping of a minor girl on January 21.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 363, 120B of Indian Penal Code and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, read an official note.

On January 29, the parents of the minor filed a missing report in Kulgam Police Station naming three persons as conspirators in her kidnapping.

On receiving the complaint, the Kulgam Police swung into action and recovered the girl with 24 hours.

The victim alleges that she was drugged by mixing pills in her tea and molested her. "They drugged me and filmed me with a man. A woman even threatened and blackmailed to release the video on Facebook if I did not listen to her," said the minor to media. "I was so scared that I could not even tell my family about my condition," added the girl. She also claimed that she has been blackmailed and taken to Jammu many times and added that same thing is being done to other girls also. Further demanding an action against the culprits, the victim said, "I life has been ruined but I don't want the same thing to happen to other girls." (ANI)