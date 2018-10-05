3 held in Taimur Nagar murder case

[India], Oct 05 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three accused in different raids in connection with the Taimur Nagar murder case.

Two of the held accused have confessed their involvement in the case.

According to the Delhi Police, the two accused namely, Akash and Suraj were arrested with two country-made firearms in a police raid following a tip by the Mehrauli police.

In another raid, another person identified as Ajay Rathi was apprehended with a indigenous pistol and two live cartridges.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, "During interrogation Akash and Ajay Rathi have confessed their involvement in Taimur Nagar murder case. We are now verifying it further through Taimur Nagar incident's CCTV footages and other corroborative evidence in close coordination with south-east district police." On the night of September 30, a 34-year-old man named Rupesh Kumar was allegedly shot dead in South Delhi's Taimur Nagar.(ANI)