[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Three improvised explosive device (IED) bombs were recovered from a drain on Aranpur road in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

Two IED was defused on spot.

The recovery of the IED bombs was a result of a joint search operation conducted by Kuakonda Police and CRPF 11 Battalion.

Earlier on January 17, seven Naxals were arrested from Sukma district by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Similarly on January 14, the security forces arrested three Naxals in Dantewada. (ANI)