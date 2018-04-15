3 Indians return home after 73-day captivity in Nigeria

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): After spending 73 days in pirates' captivity in Nigeria, three Indian youths returned home in Himachal Pradesh.

The three--Sushil Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Kumar-- hailed from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh and worked in the merchant navy.

Ajay Kumar was given a rousing welcome as he returned to his village Malog in Palampur. He was garlanded by family, friends, relatives and locals as the entire village broke out into a festival like celebration.

Ajay revealed the entire sequence of events that unfolded during their captivity in Nigeria. He shared how they were kept in a tent, where only Maggi was offered at times.

He said that he had faith in God and the Government, who he believed, would free them one day. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had informed on Twitter on April 11 about the release of the three youths abducted in Nigeria. She also appreciated the efforts of Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria BN Reddy in this regard. "We have secured the release of three Indian nationals Sushil Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Kumar - all from Himachal Pradesh who were abducted in Nigeria. I appreciate the efforts of Shri B.N.Reddy Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria," Swaraj had tweeted. Union health minister JP Nadda also thanked Swaraj for ensuring their safe release. "I thank Hon'ble @SushmaSwaraj Ji and officials of Indian Embassy for their painstaking efforts in securing the safe release of three youths of Himachal Pradesh from captivity in Nigeria," he tweeted. (ANI)