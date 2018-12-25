3 islands in Andaman and Nicobar to be renamed

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Three islands in Andaman and Nicobar - Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island- will be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively, by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

The renaming of the islands will reportedly take place to mark the 75th year of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting the national flag at Port Blair.

Bose had hoisted the flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, as he believed that Port Blair was the first territory to be freed from British rule. This was done after the Japenese captured that area during the time of the Second World War.

Bose had reportedly suggested back then that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands be renamed as Shahid and Swaraj dweep. (ANI)