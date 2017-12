[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A major accident was averted in Chhattisgarh's Koyalibeda in Antagarh district, on Sunday, after a three kg pressure cooker bomb buried in the ground was recovered by the security forces.

The bomb, an improvised explosive device (IED), was defused by the security force personnel.

The site comes under the jurisdiction of Koyalibeda Police Station. (ANI)