3 killed, 7 injured after Israeli army attacks Syria military position

, June 02 (ANI): Israel Army on Sunday attacked Syria's military position killing three soldiers and wounding seven others.

An unnamed Syrian army official told the official state-media SANA: "Some hostile aerial targets appeared coming from the direction of the occupied Golan; immediately our air defences confronted them and downed the hostile missiles that were targeting our positions in the southwestern Damascus."

The Israeli military has also confirmed the attacks.

"The attack was in response to two rockets fired from Syria at Mount Hermon late on Saturday. One of the rockets landed in Israel, no damage or injuries were reported," tweeted Israeli army.

The Israeli military said the targets included two artillery batteries, observation and intelligence posts and an air defence unit. This comes amid heightened tensions in the reason as Syria-ally Iran is engaged in a nuclear conflict with Israel-ally US. (ANI)