3 killed after inhaling chemical fumes at Ghaziabad factory

[India], Sept 16 (ANI): Three people lost their lives after allegedly inhaling chemical fumes at a pickle factory in Daulat Nagar, Ghaziabad on Sunday morning.

Sadar, Sub Divisional Magistrate confirmed the incident and told ANI that the factory was being run by a person and his son illegally.

"There was a tank-like space where they used to process vegetables in chemicals to make pickles. When the father-son duo and a labourer visited the factory, they fell into the tank after suffocation due to the leaked chemicals," said the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Sadar)," he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a mortuary in Mohan Nagar.(ANI)