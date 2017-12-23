3 killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Keri

& Kashmir) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Two civilians and an Army officer lost their lives and one other got injured when Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire at around 12:15 pm in the evening in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the Indian Army retaliated.

Earlier on December 21, Pakistan violated ceasefire at around 5:50 pm in the evening in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the LoC.

Last month, the ceasefire was violated in Naushera sector itself, which continued for an hour. Further details are awaited. (ANI)