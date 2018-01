[India], January 27 (ANI): Three people were killed in a collision between a car and motorcycle at Narendra Mohan Setu in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday.

The accident took place near Swaroop Nagar police station area.

The car was registered in the name of Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Arya Nagar. The person riding the motorcycle was from Kakadeo Shastri Nagar police station area.

The police is identifying the deceased people.(ANI)