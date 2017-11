[India], Nov. 23 (ANI): Three Madrasa teachers were thrashed on Thursday at the Baghpat Road Railway station by six-seven youths.

Northern Railway CPRO Nitin Chaudhary said that the teachers had an argument with the unidentified youths, while they were deboarding the train.

The youths then thrashed them up with sharp objects, added Chaudhary.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)