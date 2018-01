[India], January 14 (ANI): Security forces have arrested three Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

A joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was out on a search operation when it nabbed them.

All three were involved in many murder, robbery and arson cases.

One of the arrested Naxals was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head. (ANI)