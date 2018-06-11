3 Naxals held from Chhattisgarh's Sagmeta

[India], Jun 11 (ANI): Three Naxals were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sagmeta area by the police on Sunday.

The police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

On Saturday, a Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with the police in Bhairamgarh police station limits in Bijapur district.

A pistol, live bullets, a magazine of INSAS Rifle, tiffin bomb and a detonator were also recovered from the spot.

Around 51 Naxals have been killed by the security forces in the past five months in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts.

This figure is for the period of November 2017 to March 2018. (ANI)