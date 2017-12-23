3 Naxals surrender in Maharashtra

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Three Naxals, including a woman, each carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Saturday.

The three surrendered Naxalites have been involved in some serious offenses like ambush attacks, murder and encounters, read an official note.

The woman Naxal has been identified as Pakli alias Pagni Poyami and the two others as Satish alias Hilma Kosa Holi and Manoj alias Dasrath Sakharam Gawde.

The note added that at least 22 Naxalites have surrendered so far in 2017.

Earlier on Friday, three Naxals, including a woman, reportedly surrendered before the security forces in Narayanpur, Chattisgarh. (ANI)