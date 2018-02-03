3 new ministers inducted in MP Cabinet

[India], Feb 3 (ANI): Three new ministers have been inducted in the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday.

Narayan Singh Kushwaha (Gwalior West), Balkrishna Patidar (Khargone) and Zalam Singh Patel (Narsinghpur) have sworn-in as new members of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

Newly appointed Governor Anandi Ben Patel administered the oath taking ceremony of the new ministers.

The Cabinet expansion is aimed at balancing caste equation and satiate community voters, ahead of Assembly elections that is scheduled to take place later this year.

There are also reports that a few ministers are likely to be dropped on the basis of their performance. After the expansion, there is a possibility of a comprehensive reshuffle in the departments of the Ministers. (ANI)