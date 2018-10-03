3 of a family die after inhaling gas from AC

Chennai: Three of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, died of a gas leak from a malfunctioning air conditioner in Mettukulam near Koyambaedu on Monday night, police officials said on Tuesday.

Officials also said that three persons were killed because of asphyxiation caused by a gas leak from the air conditioner. The victims have been identified as Saravanan (38), his wife Kalaiarasi (30) and son Karthik (8).

Neighbours grew suspicious as the family did not open the door for a long time Tuesday and alerted police, who later broke it open to find the three bodies. Initial reports suggest that the couple had turned on the inverter Monday night due to power cut in the area, a senior police officer.

Power supply was restored around midnight, but the couple and the child died after they inhaled gas which leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner, he said.