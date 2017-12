[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Three members of a family, including an 8-year-old, were found dead in their house in Delhi's Chawla area on Sunday.

The man was found hanging from the ceiling, while the wife and son were found in the bed.

Their 12-year-old daughter was found alive and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

A suicide note was also found by the police from the spot that specified family dispute as the reason.

The police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)