[India], May 02 (ANI): Three police personnel sustained severe injury after they were attacked by the locals in Arrah's Bhakura village.

The police personnel were part of the team, who went to arrest the accused in the murder case of former deputy mayor of Dhanbad Neeraj Singh.

The accused was attending a marriage ceremony here.

Singh was killed near Steel Gate of Dhanbad on March 21, 2017.

As per reports, four men surrounded Singh's car and opened fire. (ANI)