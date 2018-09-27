3 simultaneous encounters underway in J-K

[India], Sep 27 (ANI): Three simultaneous encounters are underway in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir between terrorists and security personnel.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on the outskirts of Srinagar city earlier in the day, where two terrorists are believed to be holed up.

Meanwhile, another encounter began at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district.

Furthermore, a third encounter is underway between security personnel and terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora town.

In the wake of the encounters, internet services have been suspended in Noorbagh and Dooru Shahabad. Further details are awaited. (ANI)