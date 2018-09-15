3 terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Three terrorists have been killed in the operation at Chowgam in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said a total of five terrorists were believed to be engaged in the encounter.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Chowgam, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning.

Amid the ongoing search operation, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, prompting them to retaliate and kill three of the outlaws, the official said, adding the operation is continuing. Meanwhile, train services have been suspended in the valley due to apprehensions of law and order problems. The train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended, the official said.