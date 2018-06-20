  1. Sify.com
  4. 3 top JeM terrorists killed in Tral encounter

3 top JeM terrorists killed in Tral encounter

Last Updated: Wed, Jun 20, 2018 08:57 hrs
Srinagar: Three top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including its operational commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following specific intelligence inputs, a police official said.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter, "Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 (three) important JEM Terrorists trapped...'

The police official said the gunfight was going on when last reports came in. Further details were awaited, he added.

