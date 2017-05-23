3-year celebrations: PM Modi to address rally in Guwahati on May 26

[India], May 23 (ANI): Assam is set for the dual celebration of completing its 1st anniversary and three year anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's rule at the Centre on May 26.

Prime Minister Modi will address the nation on Friday at the Khanapara Veterinary ground to mark three years of the NDA government and one year of the BJP-led Assam government.

Chief Ministers, MPs and MLAs of BJP ruled northeast states along with other DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh to attend the grand event.

The third anniversary celebrations of the BJP-led NDA government will be centered around Prime Minister Modi, with a 'Making of Developed India (MODI)' festival. It has been noted that huge arrangements are made for the welcome of Prime Minister Modi and the dual celebration. A control room is being set up in Delhi to monitor the programmes and visits of the BJP leaders between May 26 and June 15. Also, all party leaders making these visits have been asked to spend the night in the district concerned. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold programmes in Guwahati on May 26," Union textiles minister Smriti Irani told the media. The PM will inaugurate a few projects and make some important announcements to the nation on the day he completes three years in office. Irani said the programmes to mark the occasion will mainly be around the MODI fest and to propagate the message that the NDA government and the BJP stand for "sabka saath,sabka vikas (together with all, development for all)". (ANI)