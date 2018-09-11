3 year old raped in Delhi

New Delhi: In a horrific crime, a three-year-old girl was raped here and her distraught parents complained that the police were taking the assault lightly.

After the complaint went viral on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said on Tuesday that the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch at the request of the girl's parents whose statements were also recorded.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on September 5 though the accused remains unidentified.

Police said it was not yet known if the crime was committed last week at a school in Nirankari Colony in northwest Delhi where the girl studied or elsewhere.