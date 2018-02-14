3 years of AAP government: Kejriwal cabinet to take Delhi's questions in town hall

New Delhi: Three years ago, Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory with 67 out of 70 seats in the state assembly. As the AAP government completes three years in office on Wednesday, Kejriwal and all his ministers are all set to give a “report card” of their respective departments.

All ministers will then take live questions from the people of Delhi and answer them at the event which marks the three years’ celebration.

“To mark the completion of three years of good governance and honest politics, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal and his entire cabinet will answer live questions of people of Delhi in a Phone-in Programme on 14th February 2018,” said a Delhi Government statement. The town hall, which will be held at New Delhi Municipal Corporation Convention Center in Central Delhi, will start at 11 am on Wednesday. It will begin with all the ministers, including Kejriwal, taking turns to give a “report card” of their ministries. This will go on for an hour and after the ministers list their achievements, the CM and the rest of the cabinet will take questions from Delhi residents. The town hall, which will be held at New Delhi Municipal Corporation Convention Center in Central Delhi, will start at 11 am on Wednesday. It will begin with all the ministers, including Kejriwal, taking turns to give a “report card” of their ministries. This will go on for an hour and after the ministers list their achievements, the CM and the rest of the cabinet will take questions from Delhi residents. “Between 12 noon and 1 pm, the people of Delhi can call in on 011-23348334 and ask the CM any question to any of the ministers, including the CM. They can also email their questions on cmdelhi@nic.in or post them on the CM’s official Facebook page. They can even tag him on Twitter and ask their questions. We will be monitoring all questions and the cabinet will answer as many of them as they can. There is no limit to the number of questions that can be taken. There is only a time limit,” said a Delhi government spokesperson. “Between 12 noon and 1 pm, the people of Delhi can call in on 011-23348334 and ask the CM any question to any of the ministers, including the CM. They can also email their questions on cmdelhi@nic.in or post them on the CM’s official Facebook page. They can even tag him on Twitter and ask their questions. We will be monitoring all questions and the cabinet will answer as many of them as they can. There is no limit to the number of questions that can be taken. There is only a time limit,” said a Delhi government spokesperson.