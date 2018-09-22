3-yr-old girl sexually abused by conductor of school van in Bhopal

Bhopal: A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused in a school van by its 17-year-old conductor, who was detained, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the girl, a pre-nursery student, was returning home in the Ayodhya Nagar area in Bhopal in the school van, they said.

The girl told her mother about the incident when she took her for a bath, Inspector Baljeet Singh said.

When her mother asked more questions, the girl named the school bus conductor as the culprit, he said.

The accused was taken into custody Thursday night, the officer added. "The accused is 17 years and 6 months old as per his school mark-sheet. We sent him to the juvenile correctional home today," he said. A case under the amended section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for rape of a girl under the age of 12, and also under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the inspector said. The officer also said the accused was sent for counselling (as required in the case of juvenile offenders) before he was sent to the correctional home. During counselling, the accused expressed remorse and said he would not commit such an act again, he said. According to the police officer, the accused said pornographic material he had seen a few days ago led him to commit the crime. Further probe is underway, he added.