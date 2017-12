[India], December 11 (ANI): At least 30 people were injured on Monday morning after the bus they were travelling in fell off the Jamni River bridge in Tikamgarh area of Madhya Pradesh.

Four people were critically injured in the accident.

All the injured have been shifted to Prithvipur hospital.

The bus was returning from Jhansi to Tikamgarh when the accident took place at around 4 am.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)