30% pay hike recommended for K'taka govt employees

[India], January 31 (ANI): The Sixth Pay Commission of Karnataka has recommended a 30 percent hike in the salaries of the state government employees.

The Sixth State Pay Commission, appointed by the Karnataka Government in June 2017, on Wednesday recommended the hike by submitting the first volume of its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The state commission, headed by former IAS officer M R Srinivasa Murthy, submitted the report to the Chief Minister.

More than five lakh employees of the Karnataka government will get a 30 percent salary hike if the Congress-ruled state approves the recommendation.(ANI)