30 years of Tiananmen Massacre observed in Dharamshala

[India], May 31 (ANI): Activists and students from China and Tibet here on Thursday gathered to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre that marked a major turning point in the history of modern China.

A panel discussion organised here by Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) in coordination with International Tibet Network, saw participation by over hundreds of Tibetans and others from different countries.

In the spring of 1989, Beijing erupted with the largest student-led pro-democracy demonstration.

The pro-democracy movement quickly spread to over 30 cities in China before June 4, 1989. Chinese troops and security police stormed through Tiananmen Square, firing indiscriminately into the crowds of protesters witnessing the horrors of the Chinese government's brutality. Every year, Tibetans in Dharamsala, the capital of Tibetan movement in Exile, commemorate the day to stand in solidarity with and remember the sacrifices of thousands of Chinese for freedom and democracy. Dorjee Tseten, Executive Director at the SFT, told ANI, "We stand in solidarity with the Chinese people who sacrificed their lives for freedom and democracy. In the meeting, we are going to discuss what's next after 30 years of the Tiananmen massacre. As the Chinese democracy movement is moving forward, how it is related to the Tibetian issue and how we can continue to struggle together will be our topics of discussion." "This year the anniversary is observed everywhere, including the United States, Europe and Taiwan. So, Dharamshala is really important. It is the capital of Tibetian exile movement," Tseten added. Chemi Lhamo, President of Scarborough Campus Student Union (SCSU) at the University of Toronto, said, "We have organised this meeting to raise awareness about something that has become history." Teng Biao, Chinese Human Rights Lawyer and Activist, further told ANI, "We have joined here to commemorate Tiananmen massacre. The issue has become associated with global freedom and we should think about a new policy towards China." (ANI)