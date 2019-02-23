300 cars burnt in fire at Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): A total of 300 cars were gutted in a fire that broke out in the open parking area of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka here on Saturday afternoon.

The fire has been extinguished, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported so far.

"In all 300 cars burnt in the fire incident. Fire is fully extinguished now. 10 fire force and 5 other fire engines fought the fire under the leadership of chief fire officer west," tweeted MN Reddi, Director General, Fire and Emergency Services.

The official informed that the spread of fire was controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. The likely cause of the fire is dry grass and strong wind. Officials are still at the spot. The investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)