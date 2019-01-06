3,000 kg khichdi to be cooked at BJP's rally today

[India] Jan 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be cooking over 3,000 kg of khichdi at its Dalit rally in Delhi on Sunday.

Aiming to create a world record, the dish will be cooked with rice and lentils collected from Dalit households at Ramlila Maidan. It will be distributed among the party workers and supporters at 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally under the leadership of BJP president Amit Shah.

In November 2017, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked 918 kg of khichdi, which currently holds the record for the world's largest khichdi, at 'World Food India' festival organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in Delhi.

Shah will also address the rally recounting the work done by the party for the Dalit community in Delhi. Interestingly, this comes amidst the continuous allegations levelled by the Congress against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has failed to address the needs of marginalised sections of the society and not making enough efforts to uplift the Dalits in the country. Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of overlooking the weaker sections of the society. Addressing a gathering at the Jantar Mantar, Gandhi scion had said, "The things start with "neeyat" (intentions), whatever will be there in Prime Minister Modi's heart, the things will work according to that. Prime Minister Modi wants Dalits to remain marginalised. If Prime Minister Modi had a place for Dalits in his heart, his policies would have shown it by now. Prime Minister Modi had written in one of his books that it feels good when the house has been cleaned by a Dalit." (ANI)