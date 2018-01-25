31 CISF personnel honoured with President's police medal

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Thirty-one Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have been awarded the President's police medal on the eve of Republic Day in appreciation of their outstanding services in various fields on Thursday.

The awardees include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N G Gupta, senior commandants Vertul Singh, Nirvikar and P Pratap Singh, and Inspector Naresh Kumar.

Constables Satyen Singh and P M Verma were also decorated with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and the Jeevan Raksha Padak respectively.

Following are the names of the police medal for meritorious service; Nilima Rani Singh, DIG, BSL Bokaro, Vertul Singh, Sr Commandant, BHEL Bhopal, Zhoponeyi Zuo, Senior Commandant, MTPS Mejia, Nirvikar, Senior Commandant, 9th Reserve Battalion, Deoli, Pasupati Pratap Singh, Senior Commandant, 5th Reserve Battalion Ghaziabad, Arun Singh, Senior Commandant, ASG Delhi, Divya Shukla, Senior Commandant, NAPS Narora, Anand Saxena, Sr Commandant, DAE Kalpakkam, Piyali Sharma, Senior Commandant, ES HQrs, Ranchi, Manmohan Kumar, Commandant, 9th Reserve Battalion Deoli, Amarjeet Singh, Assistance. Commandant, RTC Deoli, Suvrat Vasistha, Inspector/Exe, ASG Mumbai, Rajesh Kumar, Inspector, SSG Noida, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Inspector, E-City Bangalore, Naresh Kumar, Inspector, FHQrs, New Delhi, S Subramanyam, ASI, MCF Hassan, Ponturu Vijay Kumar, ASI/Exe, IG Mint Hyderabad, Balbir Singh, ASI/Exe, BHEL Haridwar, Arshad Ali, ASI, SHEP Salal, M S Gopa Kumar, ASI MCF Hassan, Lekh Raj, ASI/Exe, NAPS Narora, Bhupender Singh, ASI/Exe, DMRC Delhi, Vasu Dev, ASI/Exe, CGBS Delhi and Kirtan Lal Paikra, ASI/Exe, BIOM Kirandul. Neravanda Ponnappa Subbaiah, HC/Fire, NLC Neyveli, Sabbella Venkata Reddy, Asstt. Comdt./Fire, VSTPP Vindhyanagar, Halleppa, ASI/Fire, VSP Vizag will be awarded fire service medal for their distinguished and meritorious service. The CISF guards country's major airports, aerospace and nuclear installations apart from guarding vital infrastructure in the government and private domain. (ANI)