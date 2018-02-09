31 families in this Arunachal village turned crorepatis overnight

Itanagar: Bomja, a village in Arunachal Pradesh, has become one of the richest villages of Asia after the Ministry of Defence released crores towards it. The Ministry released Rs 40,80,38,400 towards land acquisition in Bomja village.

The families were handed compensation cheques by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday five years after their land was acquired by Indian Army for setting up key location plan units.

The Union Ministry of Defence has reportedly released payment worth ₹40.8 crore to 31 families, which had five years ago allowed the Army to acquire their 200.056 acres of land for the purpose of installing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison. Bomja, a village of the Buddhist Monpas, is located around 20 km west of district headquarters Tawang.

Almost all the households that got the payment as the compensation for land became millionaires; while one family received over Rs 2.45 crore, another received more than Rs 6.73 crore. The Bomja family that parted with the most land received ₹67.33 million (₹6.73 crore). The remaining 29 families were given ₹10.9 million (₹1.09 crore) each. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over the cheques on Monday. He also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent development work in the state and thanked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for clearing the dues for Bomja. "More such compensation for land acquired for defence purposes is being worked out with the Centre," Khandu added. On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over cheques worth ₹408.04 million (₹40.8 crore) as land compensation to the heads of 31 families in Bomja, a village of Buddhist Monpas, located about 20 km west of district headquarters Tawang.